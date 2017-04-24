VIDEO: Car crashes straight through East Bay home

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A family is unharmed after a car crashed all the way through their home in unincorporated Contra Costa County Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 11:34 p.m. the CHP received a report of a crash in the 2400 block of San Miguel Dr., across from Margaret Dr., on the outskirts of Walnut Creek, a CHP dispatcher said.
A “young driver” driving a white Mercedes-Benz “at an unknown rate of speed” crashed into an office area of the house, according to Battalion Chief Dominick Ciotola.
The family was home when the crash happened, but miraculously, no one was hurt.
Although there was extensive damage to the interior of the home, “everybody’s fine, just rattled,” said resident Peter Zwart.
Ciotola says it is “very fortunate” that no one was harmed, especially considering that the office space was converted from what was once a bedroom.
Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved in the incident, CHP said.
Crews had the scene cleared by 1:14 a.m.
No arrests were made and there were no injuries reported, according to CHP.
