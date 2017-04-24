VIDEO: Dallas police responding to possible active shooter

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say officers are responding to a possible active shooter situation at an office building in the city.
Police have provided no other details, including whether any shots have been fired or any injuries were reported in 911 calls Monday morning.
Television footage shows a heavy police response at a multi-story office building along an interstate in northern Dallas.
People can be seen milling around the office building.
-
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida