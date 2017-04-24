HARRISON, Ark. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl fell through the open back door of a moving church bus onto an Arkansas state highway, but was rescued from the road by a volunteer firefighter who happened to be driving behind.

Firefighter Ryan Ciampoli’s dashboard camera recorded the harrowing moment on Wednesday when the door swings open with the girl clinging to it. She quickly falls onto the road and appears immobile.

The bus drives away.

The video shows Ciampoli approaching the girl and gently scooping her up.

Ciampoli later told reporters he normally wouldn’t have moved her due to the nature of her fall, but he was concerned because the accident happened in the middle of a state highway.

The girl’s family told reporters the girl is expected to make a full recovery.