TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Famous saxophonist Kenny G performed in Clearwater, Florida Friday night, but gave another impromptu performance on a flight leaving the Sunshine State.
Kenny G was on board a Delta Airlines flight leaving Tampa International Airport and heading to Los Angeles Saturday morning.
The saxophonist was sitting next to a woman who was raising money for charity, and he agreed to play on the plane for donations.
Kenny G walked up and down the plane aisle playing his saxophone and collected more than $2,000 for the charity.
