LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A debate has sparked after a Las Vegas mother says she was asked to put a shirt on her 3-year-old daughter while she played at a water park.

Parents in that city are now discussing whether or not female toddlers should be treated the same as male toddlers when it comes to what they’re wearing.

Gwen Buckles said her 3-year-old daughter was playing on the splash pad in her clothes.

She went up to her mom, said she was cold, and asked if she could take her wet shirt off.

Gwen thought nothing of it and allowed her daughter to take off her shirt.

A few minutes later, an employee approached Gwen telling her its policy that all girls must wear some sort of top.

“I looked at her and I said, ‘she’s 3 and she’s cold,” Buckles said. “It just irks me that little girls are sexualized in that way. What is it about my 3-year-old that makes it OK for someone to tell her to put a shirt on?”

“I believe that a little girl should always have a shirt on, especially nowadays,” Buckles added. “We have too many problems with people that have looked at little children.”

She says she put the wet shirt back on her toddler and went to management.

A sign outside of the splash pad says, “Swim diapers are required.”

However, management sent her a revised list of rules that also adds, “proper swim attire.”