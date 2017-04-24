REPORT: North Korea threatens to sink American aircraft carrier

KRON/CNN — North Korea is threatening to sink an American aircraft carrier that is in the Western Pacific Ocean, according to a CNN report.

This threat comes after Sunday’s announcement that North Korea detained a U.S. citizen, bringing to three the number of Americans now being held there.

If the threat was carried out, the ship would deploy off the Korean peninsula by the end of the month, according to defense officials.

North Korea claims they can sink the USS Carl Vinson with a single strike, a state-run newspaper in North Korea said. The same paper reported that the country has weapons to reach the continental U.S., and has a hydrogen bomb.

However, there is no proof, or independent verification that North Korea is actually capable of these actions.

