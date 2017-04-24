VIDEO: Pilot killed in crash of replica WWI-era plane in Paso Robles

By Published:
This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department shows the wreckage of replica World War I-era biplane that crashed in a field near Paso Robles, Calif., on California's central coast Sunday, April 23, 2017. Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla says the pilot, the only person aboard, was killed when the single-engine, open-cockpit plane went down shortly after takeoff from a private airfield. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department via AP)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was killed when a replica World War I-era biplane crashed in a field on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s office says the single-engine, open-cockpit plane went down shortly after takeoff from a private airfield Sunday.

Spokesman Tony Cipolla says the pilot, the only person aboard, died at the scene in Paso Robles, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. The pilot has not been identified.

Sheriff’s department photos show the plane on its side with broken wings and a crumpled front end.

Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration says it’s a replica Appleby Nieuport 28 from 1976. The original biplanes were built starting in 1917, according to the National Air and Space Museum.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s