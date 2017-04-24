VIDEO: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sidelined indefinitely after back surgery complications

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors remain undefeated to start the postseason, but there have been big speed bumps along the way.

In addition to the Kevin Durant injury, the team is now faced with another shaky situation.

Head coach Steve Kerr has stepped away from the sidelines indefinitely, as he deals with painful complications from back surgery.

The Warriors will play the Portland Trailblazers in Game 4 of Round 1 of the playoffs Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

Golden State leads the series 3-0.

