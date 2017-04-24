Warriors star Kevin Durant to play in Game 4 against Trailblazers

By and Published:
Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, talks with coach Steve Kerr during the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Oakland, Calif. Durant won’t play later Saturday, April 22, in Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a strained left calf. The Warriors will also be without Kerr because of an illness. Mike Brown will serve as acting coach. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will have Kevin Durant on Monday night as they go for the sweep in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trailblazers.

Durant missed the past two games because of a strained left calf, the Warriors announced.

Durant participated in shootaround earlier in the day, but was listed as questionable going into the game. The Warriors led the series 3-0 with a chance to eliminate the Blazers.

Durant injured his calf in the third quarter of Game 1. He had 32 points and 10 rebounds in Golden State’s 121-109 victory, but said his calf tightened up on him afterward.

Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain), and Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain) were ruled out for Monday’s game. Livingston played in Game 1.

The Warriors were also without head coach Steve Kerr, who will also miss the game because of symptoms related to back surgery. Assistant Mike Brown will take over the team for the second straight game.

