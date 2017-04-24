SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are thanking a witness who saved a woman from a possible kidnapping in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on Steiner Street.

Police say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect got out of his car and grabbed her.

The victim’s screams caught the attention of a nearby witness who began honking his car horn.

The suspect then let the victim go and fled the scene but was caught and arrested shortly afterward by police.