SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are thanking a witness who saved a woman from a possible kidnapping in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on Steiner Street.
Police say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect got out of his car and grabbed her.
The victim’s screams caught the attention of a nearby witness who began honking his car horn.
The suspect then let the victim go and fled the scene but was caught and arrested shortly afterward by police.