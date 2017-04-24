SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A woman was arrested for trying to get high off nitrous oxide in front of a police officer.

Authorities say around noon on Saturday, Santa Rosa police received reports of a woman in the Memorial Hospital parking lot sitting in a car with a gun.

Police say an officer located the vehicle and began talking to the woman.

During this time, the woman began taking hits off a “whip-it cracker” in attempts to get high off nitrous oxide.

The woman, identified as Vanessa Harlan, was arrested.

Police say when they searched the vehicle, they found a pistol and a loaded magazine.

Harlan is facing charges for inhaling nitrous oxide with intent to get high and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.