1 dead, 9 injured in fiery wreck that shut down Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) – One person has been killed and nine others injured in a fiery wreck that has snarled traffic on Interstate 5 north of downtown Los Angeles.

Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says one of the injured is in critical condition and there are conflicting reports on whether one or more persons remain unaccounted for.

The wreck occurred late Tuesday morning and involved a big-rig, a tanker truck and a number of smaller vehicles. Firefighters from Los Angeles and suburban Glendale have extinguished the flames.

The majority of the wreckage is strewn across southbound lanes but some involved vehicles are on the other side of the center divider.