1 dies in crash on East Bay freeway

VALLEJO (KRON) — A person is dead after crashing a car on eastbound Highway 780 in unincorporated Solano County near Vallejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 10:56 a.m. near Glen Cove Road.
The Solano County coroner’s office was called to the scene at 11:14 a.m., CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.
CHP officials said the vehicle overturned and was blocking all lanes of Highway 780 as of 11:45 a.m.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- 3 suspects on the loose after alleged rape in Oakland
- Father arrested in case of missing So. California boy
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida