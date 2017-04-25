2 people shot in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Hayward on Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Meekland and Medford at around 7:25 p.m. Two victims were shot, authorities said.

No other information has been made available by deputies.

