9 dead in 5 days from suspected heroin overdoses in Santa Rosa

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County’s Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a spike in heroin overdoses in Santa Rosa.

There have been nine deaths in the Santa Rosa area within the last five says, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the final cause of death, however, they believe the nine died from heroin overdoses.

Authorities are concerned that the heroin going around Santa Rosa is very volatile and potentially toxic.

All health, rehabilitation and treatment centers need to know that this substance is out there and any signs of overdose should be taken seriously.

Anyone exhibiting signs or symptoms of an overdose should seek medical attention immediately or call 9-1-1.

