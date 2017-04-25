AMBER Alert lifted for 1-year-old abducted in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KRON) — An AMBER Alert has been lifted for a 1-year-old girl who had been abducted in San Bernardino County on Monday night.

The alert that was in effect for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties was lifted after the suspect car was found abandonded.

The baby and man are still missing.

1-year-old Lexi Segura is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

The suspect, Daniel Segura, is described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap, and blue jeans. He has many tattoos on his arms and neck, officers said.

Segura is considered armed and dangerous.