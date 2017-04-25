Carmen Policy – Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame inductee

(KRON) The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame has inducted its five newest members. Carmen Policy is best known as Eddie Debartolo’s right hand man in assembling the championship rosters of the San Francisco 49ers.

KRON4’s Gary Radnich sat down with Policy before the induction ceremony on April 24, 2017.

Policy told Radnich “It truly seemed as though it was not quite real and it was very magical. You have sir Joe Montana, he could pull swords out of stones and you have sir Jerry Rice, he could make Merlin disappear. It was pretty cool.”

An attorney by trade Policy joined the 49ers in 1983 and was the architect in building the Super Bowl teams in 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.

Radnich asked Policy “what was your role because you hear the different stories like Eddie was the guy that was so colorful and you were kind of the guy to say, Eddie you’re right, but let me word it a different way?”

Policy always the diplomat replied with “that’s kind of the way it was. Eddie is a very instinctive, intuitive, big heart, big passion, big emotion guy and he’ll respond.”

During Policy’s rein there were plenty of highs but a number of lows as well. Radnich talked with Policy about the multiple occassions Debartolo ordered Bill Walsh to be fire.

“The legend is mistaken. He did not fire Walsh twice. He ordered me to fire Walsh on 12 different occassions and 12 separate occasions in 12 different parts of the country and the Caribbean. And there were times where I felt like we should delay that decision” Policy said in the interview.

“The NFL is show business basically and when you are dealing with show business, some of the most important elements of your project, your business, your effort, your journey, are stars. If you don’t know how to take care of stars. If you don’t know how to deal with them, you are going to get nowhere.”

Then the quarterback controversy that was talk of the sports world in the 1990’s. Montana or Young.

Joe Montana had led the 49ers to four Super Bowl trophies but after back problems Steve Young emerged onto the scene.

“Eddie would have found a way to take care of him financially, that wasn’t the issue. We were dealing in a salary-cap era, plus, the bottom line is regardless of what the doctors thought regardless of all the history and regardless of his age, Joe wanted to play and for Joe, playing meant starting and he was the great realist in the whole process. He’d come into my office privately and say ‘I know what you’re doing. I know why you’re doing it. If i’m not gonna play here, let’s you and me, put this deal together so the trade works out for everybody.”

The 49ers traded Montana to the Kansas City Chiefs in April 1993. Young went on to win the 49ers fifth championship in 1995.

Policy retired from the NFL in 2004 and now lives in Yountville.

Radnich asked Policy what it meant to be inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame “when I heard that there was this possibility and ultimately I heard that it became a reality, I have to admit I tried. I’m gonna handle this really cool, I’m gonna be laid back. I’m gonna be very professional. I’m gonna show some humility, but basically try to be very Cary Grant-esque then all of a sudden it just didn’t work. I was so thrilled I just couldn’t withhold the enthusiasm. I called Eddie DeBartolo right away. He agreed to be my presenter and it’s just a special, special thing that happened in my life.”