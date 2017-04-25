Couple pistol-whipped, robbed during home invasion in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in a home in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood Monday evening, police said.

The home invasion robbery occurred around 5:45 p.m., when two men and a woman forced their way into a home in the 1500 block of Eddy Street, police said.

The suspects pointed guns at the victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, and struck one of them on the head with a gun before taking laptops and a cellphone, according to police.

One victim suffered an injury to the head but declined medical attention.

The suspects fled and had not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, police said.

