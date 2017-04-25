Crews contain 1-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are at the scene of a 1-alarm fire in San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.

Crews first reported the fire at 455 Eddy St. on Twitter just before 4:00 a.m.

The fire is on the 4th floor of the building, where officials say it was contained by 4:04 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no information on damage or displaced residents at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid this area.

