Crews contain 1-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are at the scene of a 1-alarm fire in San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.

Crews first reported the fire at 455 Eddy St. on Twitter just before 4:00 a.m.

The fire is on the 4th floor of the building, where officials say it was contained by 4:04 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no information on damage or displaced residents at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid this area.

#042517WF1 1ST ALARM, 455 EDDY ST #4TH FLR 03:53 Hrs AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/8eV4iYNg2u — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 25, 2017

