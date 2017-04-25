Crews contain 1-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are at the scene of a 1-alarm fire in San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.
Crews first reported the fire at 455 Eddy St. on Twitter just before 4:00 a.m.
The fire is on the 4th floor of the building, where officials say it was contained by 4:04 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
There is no information on damage or displaced residents at this time.
Authorities are asking the public to please avoid this area.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
#042517WF1 1ST ALARM, 455 EDDY ST #4TH FLR 03:53 Hrs AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/8eV4iYNg2u
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 25, 2017
