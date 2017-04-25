Gary’s Word: Health is the key for Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Gary Radnich Published:
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr answers questions before practice for Game 6 of the NBA basketball Finals, Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Warriors Thursday night in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — What did we always hear from our parents? The key to life is good health.

Case in point–Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

He has fame, money, great family, and a job he loves. But for the last two years, Kerr has been unable to enjoy his life.

Warrior fans, at this time, another championship should be second in your thoughts and prayers.

The health of Coach Kerr is No. 1.

Don’t worry. Kerr or no Kerr on the sidelines, Golden State appears headed toward another championship. Your parents

Your parents, though, were right.

What is life without good health?

