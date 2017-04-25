‘KKK’ spray-painted on side of car in Vacaville

By Published:

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Police are investigating what could be ruled a hate crime.

They responded to a car fire near downtown Vacaville at around 9 p.m. on William Street.

Officers say prior to the fire, someone spray-painted “KKK” on the side of the car.

“The owner of the car hasn’t had any problems with anyone in the neighborhood and doesn’t know why the car was targeted,” police said on Facebook.

The owner of the car does not know why the car was targeted.

Police are working to determine whether this is a hate crime.

Vacaville possible hate crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s