‘KKK’ spray-painted on side of car in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Police are investigating what could be ruled a hate crime.

They responded to a car fire near downtown Vacaville at around 9 p.m. on William Street.

Officers say prior to the fire, someone spray-painted “KKK” on the side of the car.

“The owner of the car hasn’t had any problems with anyone in the neighborhood and doesn’t know why the car was targeted,” police said on Facebook.

Police are working to determine whether this is a hate crime.

