KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Jane Stevenson

BURLINGAME (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Jane Stevenson as our Teacher of the Week for the week of April 24.

Mrs. Stevenson teaches 2nd and 3rd grade at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame.

NOMINATE A TEACHER OF THE WEEK

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

Mrs. Stevenson is such an amazing teacher who goes over and beyond daily for our Washington students. Every morning she starts the day with a Yoga stretch and meditation to help get the kids awake and focused. She mentored my daughter two years ago in her class. My daughter Shayna was struggling with math and every day Mrs. Stevenson spent one on one time with Shayna. As Shayna graduated to 4th grade Mrs. Stevenson continued to mentor Shayna. Spending time after school and lunches helping her. We welcomed a new baby this year and Mrs. Stevenson knew this wouldn’t be an easy transition for Shayna so she talked with her, listened, etc. She takes time out to ask the kids how things are at home, what’s going on, etc. She is such an amazing person and teacher. She deserves to be recognized by KRON4 as the best teacher!