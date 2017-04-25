SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State University police arrested a man who slapped the buttocks of two women at San Jose State University on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incidents happened at around 1:18 p.m. on the west side of the Spartan Memorial, police said. The man slapped the women as he rode past them on a bicycle, police said.

None of the victims were hurt, authorities said.

Police are looking for more victims.

If you have any more information, you are asked to call police at (408)-924-2222.

Top Posts & Pages