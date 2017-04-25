SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State University police arrested a man who slapped the buttocks of two women at San Jose State University on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The incidents happened at around 1:18 p.m. on the west side of the Spartan Memorial, police said. The man slapped the women as he rode past them on a bicycle, police said.
None of the victims were hurt, authorities said.
Police are looking for more victims.
If you have any more information, you are asked to call police at (408)-924-2222.
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- VIDEO: 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- 3 suspects on the loose after allegedly raping female in Oakland
- LISTEN: Dispatch audio after mob of teens swarm BART train in Oakland, rob passengers
- ONLY on KRON4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on camera
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- VIDEO: Warriors get a break after drama-filled opening series
- Mob Attack: BART has video inside train car
- Man hurt in shooting near Eastridge Mall in East San Jose