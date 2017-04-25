SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man who tried to kidnap a woman in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood Saturday evening was located and arrested the next day in Sonoma County, police said Tuesday.

In the attempted kidnapping, which occurred at about 8:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Steiner Street, a man exited his car and tried to grab a 31-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

Witnesses intervened and the woman was able to get away.

The suspect then fled in a silver Nissan pickup truck, police said.

Witnesses were able to provide some information about the suspect and after investigating officers were able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Cotati resident Darrin Bravo, according to police.

On Sunday, San Francisco officers located Bravo as he was driving in Cotati and contacted the California Highway Patrol for assistance.

CHP officers then tried to pull over Bravo.

Bravo, however, fled in his vehicle but collided with another vehicle in Petaluma.

Officers arrested Bravo on suspicion of felony attempted kidnapping and booked him into the San Francisco County Jail.

The occupants in the vehicle that collided with Bravo’s suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Bravo remains in custody and is being held on $300,000 bail, according to jail records.

