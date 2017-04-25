Mob Attack: BART has video inside train car

(KRON) KRON4 News has confirmed that BART has high quality video inside the he car that provides clear images of the suspects. Video to be shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

About 40 to 60 juveniles jumped the fare gates at the Coliseum Station Saturday night and ran to the second-story platform, where they entered a Dublin-bound train car after it approached the station, said BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

The teens grabbed bags and cell phones from passengers and took off into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond.

BART mob robbery update: Bart says it has high quality video inside the car that provides clear images of the… https://t.co/F96Cuo1iiH — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) April 25, 2017

BART has not said if it will release the video to the public.

