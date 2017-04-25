People Behaving Badly: Not quite a taxi stand

By and Published:

 

BERKELEY (KRON) — Parking in the Bay Area is pretty much restricted to certain zones.

The red zone is no parking, a yellow zone means commercial loading, and the white zone is loading and unloading of passengers only.

But have you ever seen a white yellow green zone?

It is for a certain type of vehicle, but even the people it is set up for will not use it.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s