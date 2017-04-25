Police looking for suspects in series of unrelated shootings in East Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Five men were injured in three separate shootings in East Oakland over a six-hour period Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, police said.
A shooting in the 10600 block of E St. at 5:59 p.m. Monday wounded three men aged 22, 27 and 32-years-old, according to police.
The 22-year-old is in critical condition, the 32-year-old is in stable condition, and the 27-year-old has been treated and released, police said.
A second shooting in the 6200 block of Avenal Ave. at 9:22 p.m. injured a 33-year-old man, who’s in critical but stable condition, police said.
The third shooting was in the 6200 block of Sunnymere Ave. at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, and injured a 19-year-old man. He is in critical but stable condition, police said.
No one has been arrested for any of the three shootings, according to police.
No further details were released.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- 3 suspects on the loose after alleged rape in Oakland
- Father arrested in case of missing So. California boy
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida