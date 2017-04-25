Police looking for suspects in series of unrelated shootings in East Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Five men were injured in three separate shootings in East Oakland over a six-hour period Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, police said.

A shooting in the 10600 block of E St. at 5:59 p.m. Monday wounded three men aged 22, 27 and 32-years-old, according to police.

The 22-year-old is in critical condition, the 32-year-old is in stable condition, and the 27-year-old has been treated and released, police said.

A second shooting in the 6200 block of Avenal Ave. at 9:22 p.m. injured a 33-year-old man, who’s in critical but stable condition, police said.

The third shooting was in the 6200 block of Sunnymere Ave. at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, and injured a 19-year-old man. He is in critical but stable condition, police said.

No one has been arrested for any of the three shootings, according to police.

No further details were released.

