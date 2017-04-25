President Trump: ‘We Will Confront Anti-Semitism’

By Published:
(AP)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-Semitism.

In a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump says those who would deny that 6 million Jews were killed by Germany’s Nazi leadership during World War II “are an accomplice of this horrible evil.” The president says “we must never, ever shrink away from telling the truth in our time.”

Trump also pledges that as president of the United States he will “always stand with the Jewish people.”

The president spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark the unveiling of its new conservation and research center. The center houses a vast collection of artifacts by those who survived Adolf Hitler’s massacre of Jews.

Top Posts & Pages

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s