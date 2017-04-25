WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-Semitism.
In a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump says those who would deny that 6 million Jews were killed by Germany’s Nazi leadership during World War II “are an accomplice of this horrible evil.” The president says “we must never, ever shrink away from telling the truth in our time.”
Trump also pledges that as president of the United States he will “always stand with the Jewish people.”
The president spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark the unveiling of its new conservation and research center. The center houses a vast collection of artifacts by those who survived Adolf Hitler’s massacre of Jews.
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- VIDEO: 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- 3 suspects on the loose after allegedly raping female in Oakland
- LISTEN: Dispatch audio after mob of teens swarm BART train in Oakland, rob passengers
- ONLY on KRON4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on camera
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- VIDEO: Warriors get a break after drama-filled opening series
- Mob Attack: BART has video inside train car
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck