Robbers on the run with $24k in stolen goods from Corte Madera Apple Store

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013, file photo shows the Apple logo above a store location entrance, in Dallas. Apple will begin testing self-driving car technology in California, its first public move into a highly competitive field that could radically change transportation. The California Department of Motor Vehicles awarded Apple a permit to test autonomous vehicles Friday, April 14, 2017, and disclosed that information on its website. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Police are looking for five people accused of stealing about $24,000 of merchandise from an Apple Store in Corte Madera Monday night, according to Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery happened just after 8:00 p.m. as the store at 1520 Redwood Hwy. was closing, police said.

There were still some customers inside finishing paper work when five suspects rushed the store, grabbing 17 iPhones, two computers, and three iPads before fleeing.

The suspects are described as five African American males in their early to late teens.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s