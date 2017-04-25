MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Police are looking for five people accused of stealing about $24,000 of merchandise from an Apple Store in Corte Madera Monday night, according to Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery happened just after 8:00 p.m. as the store at 1520 Redwood Hwy. was closing, police said.

There were still some customers inside finishing paper work when five suspects rushed the store, grabbing 17 iPhones, two computers, and three iPads before fleeing.

The suspects are described as five African American males in their early to late teens.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

