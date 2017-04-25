SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The new Samsung phone is already having some problems.

Some customers are complaining that the phone screen has a red tint, throwing off the color balance.

Now, the company will be rolling out new software to fix the problem with the new Galaxy S8.

At first, Samsung had pointed out that users could simply adjust the color settings themselves.

But after a flood of complaints, they decided to offer everyone the software update.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

