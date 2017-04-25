Security concerns ahead of Ann Coulter speech

BERKELEY (KRON) — The Young Americans Foundation at UC Berkeley will not move forward with the Ann Coulter event on Thursday amid security concerns.

The group made the announcement in a blog post Tuesday saying that “Berkeley should be ashamed for creating this hostile atmosphere.”

YAF said the university has not ensured protection from violent protesters.

Even though YAF has pulled out of the event, Coulter could still speak on Thursday.

Coulter was invited to speak at Berkeley by the Campus Republicans, but Berkeley officials informed the group last week that the event was being called off for security concerns.

WAPO emailed, but I can’t be on email all day. Sounds like a telephone game of misinformation. Still expect Berkeley to provide a room. https://t.co/xdqhzWtuGL — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 26, 2017

Students then filed a lawsuit against the university, saying it is discriminating against conservative speakers and violating students’ rights to free speech.

Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

After the university backtracked and offered an alternate date, Coulter has insisted that she plans to still come Thursday.

Coulter tweeted Monday that the lawsuit “demands appropriate & safe venue for my speech THIS THURSDAY.”

On Wednesday she took to twitter and said she had not talked to any students at the university about event details.

Here is the group’s full statement:

When Young America’s Foundation confirmed Ann Coulter would speak at UC-Berkeley as part of YAF’s nationwide campus lecture program on April 27, we assumed UC Berkeley would take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of students attending the educational event. In the meantime we discovered that the University of California Police Department at Berkeley has an official “stand-down” policy for any situation that develops on campus as long as the situation doesn’t involve the imminent loss of life, allowing the leftist thugs who have terrorized Berkeley’s campus to do so without consequence. As of 4:00 p.m. today, Young America’s Foundation will not be moving forward with an event at Berkeley on April 27 due to the lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence from unrestrained leftist agitators. Berkeley should be ashamed for creating this hostile atmosphere. “As a parent and a taxpayer, I want the next generation to learn in an educational environment, not a circus,” said Ron Robinson, President of Young America’s Foundation to the Washington Examiner. “I had the misfortune of being in a leftist riot as a student, and I wouldn’t want to put my children or anyone else’s children into that situation without assurances that law enforcement would protect them.” YAF is pressing forward with its lawsuit against UC-Berkeley, and looks forward to the day when First Amendment freedoms are enjoyed by conservative students. Ms. Coulter may still choose to speak in some form on campus, but Young America’s Foundation will not jeopardize the safety of its staff or students. For information on Ms. Coulter’s plans, please contact her directly.

