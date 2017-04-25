Shooting reported near Eastridge Mall in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A shooting has been reported near Eastridge Mall in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon, according to a fire dispatcher.

The victim appears to be on his way to the hospital. The shooting was reported to the fire department at around 3:42 p.m. in the area of 2185 Eastridge Loop near the Eastridge shopping mall.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Bay City News contributed to this report.