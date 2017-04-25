Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 9-year-old

CLACKAMAS CO., Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators have identified a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in February, and now authorities are trying to find him.

Santiago Martinez-Flores, 48, is wanted for burglary and sexual assault in connection with the February 26 incident at Clackamas Trails Apartments in unincorporated Milwaukie, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The 9-year-old victim was reportedly asleep when Martinez-Flores assaulted her. She described the suspect as an unshaven Hispanic man wearing a yellow, grey and black striped beanie.

Investigators said they were able to identify Martinez-Flores through physical evidence.

He is known to use the aliases “Felipe Coeto” and “Isidro Ramos Flores”. He has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994, deputies said. He was deported to Mexico in March 2001 after serving 2 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on Martinez-Florez’s whereabouts should call 503.723.4949 or reference case #17-5230 when filling out this online email form.