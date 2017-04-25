SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Madison Bumgarner’s dirt bike accident, the Warriors sweeping the Trail Blazers, and Russell Westbrook’s post-game meltdown.

Gary says even when he was in college 40 years ago, it was written in an athlete’s contract not to do anything dangerous. However, Gary’s cutting MadBum some slack since he’s a first time offender.

The good news for Golden State is the team is advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals after a four game sweep over Portland. The bad news is head coach Steve Kerr won’t be able to coach them through it. The reigning “Coach of the Year” is suffering from severe pain, among other horrible side effects, from a prior back surgery.

One media member found out what it’s like to get on Russell Westbrook’s bad side. Apparently, he asked the wrong question during a press conference after a Thunder loss to Houston.

