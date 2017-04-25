Turkey wanders into South San Francisco Police Station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An unusual visitor on Tuesday for the South San Francisco police– a wayward turkey showed up at their station garage on Tuesday morning.

The turkey is seen in photos comfortably perched on a police car.

“Aside from marking its territory on some of the vehicles, the turkey seems more interested in joining the K9 unit,” reads the post on the department’s Facebook page.

The post mentioned that the turkey seemed interested in joining the K-9 unit. But that idea was short lived.

Police contacted the SPCA to make sure the turkey is taken care of.

“…The turkey will soon have proper care and environment,” police said in the Facebook post.

