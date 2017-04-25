NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is taking to the skies with its next project — “flying cars” — even as all eyes are on its problems on the ground.
On Tuesday, the embattled ride-hailing company announced plans for an on-demand network of electric aircraft that can take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It wants to test a network for such vehicles by 2020.
The company says its partners in this Elevate initiative include real estate companies, aircraft manufacturers, electric vehicle charger makers and the cities of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
Uber’s Jeff Holden says urban aviation “is a natural next step for Uber.”
Uber has been reeling from executive departures and accusations of sexual harassment at its workplace. Results of an internal investigation are expected in May.
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- VIDEO: 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- 3 suspects on the loose after allegedly raping female in Oakland
- LISTEN: Dispatch audio after mob of teens swarm BART train in Oakland, rob passengers
- ONLY on KRON4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on camera
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- Warriors get a break after drama-filled opening series
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Hernandez suicide notes ordered released ahead of funeral