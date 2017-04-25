ALBANY (KRON) — After a series of racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic events at Albany High School, the Albany Unified School Board held a special meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the next steps going forward.

The main focus is improving communication, looking for feedback from parents, students, and staff.

Since the Instagram incident, the district already implemented a new protocol to get the incidents reported up the chain of command to the superintendent’s office.

