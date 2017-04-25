BISCAYNE PARK, Florida (KRON) — A South Florida mother says it’s a case of police using “excessive force” against a bipolar woman.

Now, police have released body camera video of the incident involving the woman’s daughter.

Body camera footage is shedding light on how what happened to 30-year old Shawna Yuen.

Weighting just 100 pounds, she’s now facing felony charges after an officer showed up to deal with a fight between Shawna and her mother.

Now, Shawna’s mother is pushing back, saying her daughter should be in a mental hospital, not jail facing felony charges.

Police say they went to the house and Shawna ran away, then attacked, grabbing the officer by the crotch. The officer is seen hitting her in the face several times.

At that point, the body camera was activated and backup arrived.

Shawna’s mom says she told police her daughter was schizophrenic and sometimes doesn’t take her medicine.

The village of Biscayne Park, where this happened, is not commenting.

