SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — That pothole you keep hitting is no doubt a reminder that Bay Area roads took a beating last winter.

Now that the weather is improving, repairs have begun.

At the intersection of Black Road and Highway 17, which intersects with Highway 35 about 10 miles up the road, you can see that signs warn drivers that Highway 35 is closed to northbound traffic and open only to locals.

There are several slides, slip outs, and undermined pavement along the way. On Tuesday, work began to repair one of those trouble spots and crews will take aim at another next week.

By sundown, a Caltrans crew was expected to have installed some new heavy-duty storm drains and laid down new pavement on a stretch of Highway 35 between Black Road and Gist Road above Los Gatos.

“Right now, whenever we see a clear chance in the forecast, we’re trying to hit all the spots we can and coordinate with whatever closures are going on to get as much done as we can,” Assistant Resident Engineer for Santa Cruz Construction Katie Beach said.

Creeks and culverts are still flowing and the water is running off onto the highway and side roads, undermining the pavement, leading to slip outs and the loss of one lane in several places.

“The water will find the easiest path, so once it finds a void beneath the pavement or in the base that’s underneath the pavement, it will just start scouring through and that’s when the upheaval of the pavement begins”, Beach said.

Navigating the many closures, detours, and warnings about rockslides can be tricky and frustrating, especially for locals like Nathan Kandler of the Thomas Fogarty Winery.

“In a typical year, we drive our tractors back and forth on Skyline Boulevard,” Kandler said. “But because of the road closures, we’ve had to drive from the top of the mountain down to the valley and then bring the tractors back up to the mountains, so it’s incredibly time-consuming.”

A few miles the other way, crews are at work on a slide that washed out 300 feet of Highway 35. They are cutting access roads and clearing trees.

The $30 million project will keep Highway 35 closed all summer, effectively cutting off a crucial alternative for many locals and commuters.