LOS ANGELES (KRON) — It was an out of the ordinary police chase in Los Angeles on Tuesday when a man in a stolen semi-truck evaded police at extremely low speeds.

The man allegedly stole a rental truck and then began a low speed chase through central San Fernando Valley for more than an hour.

He was driving so slow that an officer was able to run out and put out a spike strip to flatten the tires. But he kept going, driving erratically and swerving across lanes and running red lights.

At one point, it looks like he tried to hijack another truck. It did not work.

Police moved in, tased him, and took him into custody.

