VIDEO: LeBron James wishes Coach Kerr ‘healthy recovery’

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James instructs teammates during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

OAKLAND (KRON) — As tough times fall on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, LeBron James demonstrates that some situations transcend even the most heated rivalries.

James offered a message of support for the ailing coach in a social media video, passing ‘thoughts and prayers” from his family to Kerr’s.

He went on to say “I hope the man above continues to put his blessing on top of you and your family,” so that Kerr can “get back to the sidelines.”

The reigning coach of the year is off the sideline indefinitely, as he deals with lingering effects from a previous back surgery.

Golden Sate and the Cavaliers are the favorites for advancing to the NBA Finals.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s