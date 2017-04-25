VIDEO: LeBron James wishes Coach Kerr ‘healthy recovery’

OAKLAND (KRON) — As tough times fall on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, LeBron James demonstrates that some situations transcend even the most heated rivalries.

James offered a message of support for the ailing coach in a social media video, passing ‘thoughts and prayers” from his family to Kerr’s.

He went on to say “I hope the man above continues to put his blessing on top of you and your family,” so that Kerr can “get back to the sidelines.”

The reigning coach of the year is off the sideline indefinitely, as he deals with lingering effects from a previous back surgery.

Golden Sate and the Cavaliers are the favorites for advancing to the NBA Finals.

