VIDEO: Petaluma police seek man who tagged businesses, vehicles, street signs

PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma police are hoping the public can help them catch a suspect who went around vandalizing storefronts, street signs, and vehicles Saturday morning.

According to Petaluma police, between 2 a.m. and 2:39 a.m., about 12 businesses, three vehicles and several street signs along East Washington Street between Water Street and Kenilworth Drive were spray-painted with the words “FURY”, “CRUEL” and “FTW”.

One of the vandalized businesses had a surveillance camera that captured images of the suspect, who is described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with stripes on the front, dark pants and dark tennis shoes with white soles, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call Petaluma police Community Service Officer Kim Mota at (707) 781-1243.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

