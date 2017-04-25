VIDEO: Search continues for teens who terrorized East Bay BART passengers

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — On Tuesday morning the search continues for dozens of teens who rushed a BART train over the weekend, stealing from and in some cases beating, several passengers.

About 40 to 60 juveniles jumped the fare gates at the Coliseum Station Saturday night and ran to the second-story platform, where they entered a Dublin-bound train car after it approached the station, said BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

The teens grabbed bags and cell phones from passengers and took off into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond.

The attack, that appeared to be well-orchestrated, happened in a matter of seconds, Trost said.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Coliseum Station.

He says authorities cannot release surveillance tapes of the incident, or any other information about the suspects because they are minors.

Six cars on the nine-car train had working cameras. BART officials are still checking to see if the cameras that work were on the cars where the robberies happened. It’s unclear at this time how many cars robberies occurred in.

A series of robberies on BART trains has prompted the agency to step up patrols in recent weeks.

