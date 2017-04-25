VIDEO: Southern California police chase ends in gunfire

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A police chase in Southern California ends in gunfire Monday morning.

There are very few confirmed details about the incident, but here’s what we know so far:

Two people in a stolen car led police on a chase through Long Beach.

The chase ended when the driver turned into a dead end parking lot.

When the suspects tried to drive past the road blocks, the officers opened fire.

One person climbed out of the car and was taken into custody.

Another person was then removed by police and officers began performing CPR on that person.

It is unclear if that person survived.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES