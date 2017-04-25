VIDEO: Southern California police chase ends in gunfire

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A police chase in Southern California ends in gunfire Monday morning.
There are very few confirmed details about the incident, but here’s what we know so far:
- Two people in a stolen car led police on a chase through Long Beach.
- The chase ended when the driver turned into a dead end parking lot.
- When the suspects tried to drive past the road blocks, the officers opened fire.
- One person climbed out of the car and was taken into custody.
- Another person was then removed by police and officers began performing CPR on that person.
- It is unclear if that person survived.
This is a developing story. Stay with KRON4 for updates.
