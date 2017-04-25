VIDEO: Texas officer on noise complaint call ends up salsa dancing

SAN ANTONIO (KRON) — A police officer got dispatched for a noise complaint, but rather than breaking up the party, the officer does something unexpected in a San Antonio neighborhood–he decides to salsa dance.

It was a Saturday night. A child’s dance club was holding a “dance-off” behind a home. Someone called complaining about the noise.

Partygoers say they were expecting the music to get shut off. But as you can see, the exact opposite happened.

One mother mentioned it was nice to see that side of an officer.

