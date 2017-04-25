SAN ANTONIO (KRON) — A police officer got dispatched for a noise complaint, but rather than breaking up the party, the officer does something unexpected in a San Antonio neighborhood–he decides to salsa dance.
It was a Saturday night. A child’s dance club was holding a “dance-off” behind a home. Someone called complaining about the noise.
Partygoers say they were expecting the music to get shut off. But as you can see, the exact opposite happened.
One mother mentioned it was nice to see that side of an officer.
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- VIDEO: 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- 3 suspects on the loose after allegedly raping female in Oakland
- Man hurt in shooting near Eastridge Mall in East San Jose
- Mob Attack: BART has video inside train car
- LISTEN: Dispatch audio after mob of teens swarm BART train in Oakland, rob passengers
- ONLY on KRON4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on camera
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- VIDEO: Warriors get a break after drama-filled opening series