SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A vehicle overturned on Highway 101 Wednesday morning in Cotati.

The accident happened on the southbound side of the highway near West Railroad Avenue and is blocking the right lane.

Heavy traffic delays as a result of the accident in Cotati and Rohnert Park.

#NorthBay Overturn accident SB 101 at W Railroad Ave blocking the right lane. Heavy traffic out of #Cotati & #RohnertPark — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) April 26, 2017