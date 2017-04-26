Alligator gets handcuffed in Louisiana

LOUISIANA (WFLA) – An alligator went out for a stroll in Louisiana this weekend, and ended up under a sort of arrest.
Wildlife agents were called to a neighborhood near New Orleans when a homeowner found the gator in his garage. Firefighters also responded to the scene, and recorded the reptile’s removal.
The alligator didn’t want to leave the garage without a fight, and began thrashing around as an agent dragged it onto the front lawn.
Eventually, one of the agents saddled the alligator while another handcuffed its feet behind its tail.
