LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A 6-year-old boy was taken by his mother from a Los Angeles elementary school on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said Nisha Burnett took her son, West, at around 8:35 a.m. from the school, located in the 800 block of Coeur D’Alene Avenue. Burnett does not have custody rights, police said.

She was driving a 2004 Gold BMW, with license plate No. 6WAP644.

West is described as Caucasian, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (310)-482-6334.