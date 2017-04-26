OAKLAND (KRON) — BART officials have identified multiple suspects in the mob attack that happened over the weekend at Oakland’s Coliseum station.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects by using video surveillance from inside the train car, according to BART officials.

BART is sharing information with local law enforcement agencies as they work to identify more suspects.

BART officials have not released the video or any additional information on the suspects

About 40 to 60 juveniles jumped the fare gates at the Coliseum Station Saturday night and ran to the second-story platform, where they entered a Dublin-bound train car after it approached the station, said BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

The teens grabbed bags and cell phones from passengers and took off into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond. Two passengers were punched in the face.

#BART Police have identified multiple suspects from Mob Attack at Coliseum Station @kron4news — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) April 26, 2017

