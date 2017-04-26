Court documents: Mother had abused teen in Tennessee kidnapping case

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP/WKRN) – Court documents show that a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher had endured months of abuse by her mother.

The mother is scheduled to appear in court next month to face five counts of abuse and neglect involving several of her children. She has pleaded not guilty.

The girl’s father filed for divorce Monday, citing the alleged abuse. The teen was found safe with her 50-year-old teacher last week at a cabin in Northern California.

The teacher, Tad Cummins, faces a federal charge of bringing a minor across state lines for sex and state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. Cummins’ attorney has said the girl went with her teacher willingly.

The same day Cummins appeared in a California courtroom for the first time, the father of Elizabeth Thomas filed a restraining order against her mother, his wife, on Monday.

A Maury County judge granted the order, finding “there exists an immediate and irreparable harm and that good cause exists” behind it.

The order prohibits Kimberly Thomas from having any contact with Anthony Thomas or their four minor children, including Elizabeth.

Kimberly Thomas is also barred from coming to their home, the children’s schools, or any place the family is reasonably likely to be.

Most importantly, the mother is prohibited from discussing either Anthony Thomas or their children with any news or media agency.

The father also filed for divorce Monday after 30 years of marriage. The two have reportedly been separated since Nov. 9, 2015 when the divorce papers indicate Kimberly Thomas was ordered to have no contact with the children due to her allegedly committing several acts of physical abuse against them. However, the divorce documents allege the mother “took numerous actions to ‘toe the line’ of this order, including driving by the children’s residence, school, and friends’ houses (when one or more of the children were present).”

The papers indicate any contact between the mother and Elizabeth “will most likely suffer psychological harm to her already compromised mental state.”

